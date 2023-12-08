Share this postPodcast: Biden's Economy and The Last Debate Before 2024 [12/7/24]plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThursday Night BulwarkPodcast: Biden's Economy and The Last Debate Before 2024 [12/7/24]0:00-55:29Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The BulwarkSubscribe to listenPodcast: Biden's Economy and The Last Debate Before 2024 [12/7/24]Jonathan V. Last, Mona Charen, and Will SaletanDec 8, 2023∙ Paid1Share this postPodcast: Biden's Economy and The Last Debate Before 2024 [12/7/24]plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareJVL was joined by Mona Charen and Will Saletan to give their thoughts on the latest GOP presidential debate.To watch a video version, click here.Share this discussionPodcast: Biden's Economy and The Last Debate Before 2024 [12/7/24]plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherComments on this episode are for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThursday Night BulwarkThe Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members. JoinListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJonathan V. LastMona CharenWill SaletanRecent Episodes37:04Podcast: DeSantis vs Newsom [11/30/23]Dec 1 • Jonathan V. Last and William Kristol1:02:57Podcast: Post-Debate Breakdown [11/9/23]Nov 10 • Chris Cillizza, Jonathan V. Last, and Will Saletan50:35Podcast: Jim Jordan's Failure [10/19/23]Oct 20 • A.B. Stoddard, Joe Perticone, and Jonathan V. Last59:40TNB Podcast: Terror in Israel [10/12/23]Oct 13 • Benjamin Parker, Eric S. Edelman, Jonathan V. Last, and William Kristol43:35Bye Bye MyKevinOct 4 • Tim Miller and Jonathan V. Last1:01:13Podcast: Shutdowns and Debates [9/28/23]Sep 29 • A.B. Stoddard, Mona Charen, Will Saletan, and A.B. Stoddard58:42Podcast: Shutdown Imminent [9/21/23]Sep 22 • Jim Swift
Podcast: Biden's Economy and The Last Debate Before 2024 [12/7/24]
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers