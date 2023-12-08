The Bulwark
Thursday Night Bulwark
Podcast: Biden's Economy and The Last Debate Before 2024 [12/7/24]
0:00
-55:29

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Podcast: Biden's Economy and The Last Debate Before 2024 [12/7/24]
Jonathan V. Last
,
Mona Charen
, and
Will Saletan
Dec 8, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

JVL was joined by Mona Charen and Will Saletan to give their thoughts on the latest GOP presidential debate.

To watch a video version, click here.

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

Thursday Night Bulwark

The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Jonathan V. Last
Mona Charen
Will Saletan

Recent Episodes

37:04
Podcast: DeSantis vs Newsom [11/30/23]
1:02:57
Podcast: Post-Debate Breakdown [11/9/23]
50:35
Podcast: Jim Jordan's Failure [10/19/23]
59:40
TNB Podcast: Terror in Israel [10/12/23]
43:35
Bye Bye MyKevin
 • 
Tim Miller
 and 
Jonathan V. Last
1:01:13
Podcast: Shutdowns and Debates [9/28/23]
58:42
Podcast: Shutdown Imminent [9/21/23]
 • 
Jim Swift