The Bulwark
Thursday Night Bulwark
Podcast: DeSantis vs Newsom [11/30/23]
0:00
-37:04

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Podcast: DeSantis vs Newsom [11/30/23]
Jonathan V. Last
and
William Kristol
Dec 1, 2023
∙ Paid
1
Share

JVL and Bill Kristol discussed the debate between Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sean Hannity hosted the Newson/DeSantis debate at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News.

To watch the video version, click here.

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

Thursday Night Bulwark

The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Jonathan V. Last
William Kristol

Recent Episodes

1:02:57
Podcast: Post-Debate Breakdown [11/9/23]
50:35
Podcast: Jim Jordan's Failure [10/19/23]
59:40
TNB Podcast: Terror in Israel [10/12/23]
43:35
Bye Bye MyKevin
 • 
Tim Miller
 and 
Jonathan V. Last
1:01:13
Podcast: Shutdowns and Debates [9/28/23]
58:42
Podcast: Shutdown Imminent [9/21/23]
 • 
Jim Swift
55:52
Podcast: Stupid Political Stunts: The Kevin McCarthy Edition [9/14/23]