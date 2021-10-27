Political Speech for Human Dingleberries Has Never Been More Robust
Tim Miller on how the douchecanoues keep posting...
An Open Letter in Defense of Democracy
TODD GITLIN, JEFFREY C. ISAAC, AND WILLIAM KRISTOL: The future of democracy in the United States is in danger.
Jack Goldsmith & Bob Bauer: Restoring the Presidency
Presidents of both parties have been exploiting loopholes for years. Trump showed just how urgent the problem of presidential overreach is. Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith join Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.
Woodrow Wilson and the Great War (with Philip Zelikow)
In this episode Eliot and Eric explore why Woodrow Wilson was unable to end World War I in 1916 despite the exhaustion of Britain, France, and Germany (the main combatants on the Western Front), how the lack of an adequate staffing may have contributed, the rise of a staffing culture inside the US government and the more recent loss of staffing and strategic competence, the role of reviewing past policy failures, the work of the House January 6 Committee investigation, and prospects for an Afghanistan and COVID-19 independent commissions.
CHARLIE SYKES on the diverse coalition sounding the alarm.
THE TRIAD: Taking Apart a Story About a Trans Bathroom Assault 🔐
JVL: A lie gets around the world before . . .
Political Speech for Human Dingleberries Has Never Been More Robust
TIM MILLER: There might be a “cancel culture” chilling effect out there, but it isn’t chilling performers.
Happy Wednesday! I regret to inform you the pro-Trump professors are at it again.
The pumpkin roll is here. A great Chagrin Falls tradition continues.
The World Series and a broken leg? While pitching? Give this man an award.
Speaking of The World Series… “Mattress Mack” is at it again… and stands to benefit handsomely should the Astros win.
What is going on here?
