The Bulwark
The Next Level (Ad-free)
Yes, Presidents Can Commit Crimes
0:00
-45:53

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Yes, Presidents Can Commit Crimes
Ad-free version.
Sarah Longwell
,
Tim Miller
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Jan 10, 2024
∙ Paid
18
Share

The Iowa caucus, and potentially the end to the entire 2024 primary season, is almost here. What are the campaigns doing in the final days? Plus, Donald Trump says he wants the economy to crash while Joe Biden is president. He also claims a president has complete immunity from all crimes.

Loading video

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

The Next Level (Ad-free)

The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller

Recent Episodes

31:19
Special Edition: George Conway Explains Everything (w/ George Conway)
53:55
What's Next for the Populists? (with Josh Green)
52:31
Hello Iowa, Goodbye Primary
42:22
Let's Brace for 2024 Together!
 • 
Tim Miller
Sarah Longwell
, and 
Jonathan V. Last
48:43
Little Steven Unplugged: Music, Politics, and Sopranos (with Steven Van Zandt)
 • 
Tim Miller
 and 
Jonathan V. Last
1:07:16
Voters or the Courts? The Right to End Trump
 • 
Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
, and 
Sarah Longwell
56:39
Where Did the Empathy for Ukraine Go? (with Terrell Starr)
 • 
Tim Miller