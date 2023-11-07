'Priscilla' and Sofia Coppola's Gilded Cages

On this Tuesday’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) have a fine time highlighting Marvel’s myriad problems, from the serious (a star facing criminal charges) to the hilarious (a version of the character Blade in which Blade is the fourth lead in his own movie, taking a backseat to a quartet of ladies who teach him life lessons). Then they review Priscilla, the new film from Sofia Coppola about Elvis Presley’s wife. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on Sofia Coppola and her brand of upper-class ennui. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

