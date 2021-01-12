QAnon and Conspiracy Media; Plus: 'Lovers Rock,' Reviewed!

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the ways in which culture and technology helped influence the unchecked spread of QAnon-style conspiracy theories. (For more on the idea of QAnon as a game, make sure to read this piece by Alyssa from 2019.) And the gang reviews “Lovers Rock,” the much-ballyhooed installment of Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” series on Amazon and BBC. Also: make sure to check out this week’s special bonus episode of Across the Movie Aisle, in which Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter discuss Arnold Schwarzenegger’s moving address to the American people.