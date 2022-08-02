Aug 2 • 43M
Rachel Kleinfeld: Republicans Have a Militia Problem
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
7 comments
Trump created a permission structure for militia groups starting in 2016, and now those groups are infiltrating state and local Republican parties around the country. The Carnegie Endowment's Rachel Kleinfeld joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the growing threat from the mainstreaming of political violence.