The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Ready for 2024?
0:00
-59:10

Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
,
Mona Charen
,
Will Saletan
, and
A.B. Stoddard
Dec 15, 2023
∙ Paid
2
It was a year of heroes and zeros, highs and lows, and shocks and fizzles. Mona Charen, A.B. Stoddard, and Will Saletan join Charlie Sykes for a special send-off to 2023.

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Appears in episode

A.B. Stoddard
Charlie Sykes
Mona Charen
Will Saletan

