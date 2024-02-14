The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Rep. Dean Phillips: The Pitch
0:00
-43:35

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Rep. Dean Phillips: The Pitch

Ad-Free Version
Tim Miller
Feb 14, 2024
∙ Paid
29
Share

The congressman states his case for why he's challenging Biden, and Tim Miller grills him.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conscientious and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link

Appears in episode

Tim Miller

Recent Episodes

36:16
James Carville: Mock Him
  
Tim Miller
52:47
Bill Kristol and A.B. Stoddard : Soak Up the Schadenfreude
53:20
David French and Bill Kristol: The Age Thing
  
Charlie Sykes
34:30
He's Staying on the Ballot
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Benjamin Wittes
45:31
Tom Nichols: Citizen Trump
  
Charlie Sykes
37:21
Jonathan Taplin: The End of Reality
  
Charlie Sykes
43:43
The Fifth Avenue Rapist
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan