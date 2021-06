On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Congressman Denver Riggleman joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the GOP’s fever of nonsense regarding the 2020 election and how disinformation is a disease infecting the Republican Party. He also discusses his new book, Bigfoot .... It's Complicated.

