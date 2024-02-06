Share this postRepublican Are Lying About the Immigration Bill Because They're Afraid of Itplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe TriadRepublican Are Lying About the Immigration Bill Because They're Afraid of ItWhy are Republicans making up things about the immigration reform bill? Fear.Jonathan V. LastFeb 6, 2024∙ Paid169Share this postRepublican Are Lying About the Immigration Bill Because They're Afraid of Itplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther208ShareImmigrants arrive to a remote U.S. Border Patrol processing center after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2023 in Lukeville, Arizona. A surge of immigrants illegally passing through openings cut by smugglers in the border wall has overwhelmed U.S. immigration authorities, causing them to shut down several international ports of entry so t…This post is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPrevious