Good livestream last night with Will, A.B. and Tim. You can watch the rewind or listen to the podcast version.

Now let’s go weapons hot.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

1. Often Back Down

Did you catch Ron DeSantis on his pre-mortem tour this week, complaining about how his campaign has been let down by the grifters in Conservatism Inc.?

Here’s the transcript:

And we gotta hold [Trump] accountable, you know, this idea like all these conservative radio guys and Fox News people like they will like never criticize because they are so concerned that someone may yell at them.

(1) You know who has spent 7 years refusing to criticize Donald Trump? Let me give you a hint: He’s got pudding on his fingers and 2” lifts in his boots.

It is amazing that DeSantis (a) waited until after his candidacy had flatlined to criticize Trump; (b) then did so on the narrowest possible grounds; and then (c) whined about other people not taking Trump on for him.

God made a fighter I’m Ron Burgundy?

(2) Even more amazing is that DeSantis is such a daisy that he isn’t even willing to call out these supposed bad-faith actors by name.

Which talk radio guys, Governor DeSantis? Which Fox News people?

Why aren’t you willing to hold them accountable if you believe that they’ve done the conservative movement such a disservice?

Oh. Right.

2. Truth Out

Then there’s Nikki Haley. This week Haley responded to a Trump attack ad which accused her raising the gas tax in South Carolina. Here’s what she said: