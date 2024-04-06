Paid episode

RFK, Jr.: The Most Insider Outsider (with Astead Herndon)

Sarah Longwell
Apr 06, 2024
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is shaking up the presidential race...and no one knows what his impact is going to be. So we talked to former Trump voters and former Biden voters who are giving Kennedy a look. Astead Herndon, host of the New York Times politics podcast The Run-Up joins Sarah to discuss his recent interview with Kennedy and how the voters are thinking about him.

Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
