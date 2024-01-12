Rhinos All The Way Down
An absurdist classic proves prophetic
(Composite / Photos: Shutterstock)
One after another, Republican “leaders” are falling into line. Again.
This has been the pattern for the last eight years, but it is still remarkable to watch the metamorphosis.
Even as Trump dubs Capitol rioters “hostages,” rants about magnets in water, threatens retribution, and claims immunity for presidential assassinations, GOP senators, congressmen, and governors watch all this and say, “Yeah, he’s our guy.”
Eight years ago, the GOP normies rationalized their support for Trump because it was a “binary choice” between the faux billionaire and Hillary Clinton. This time around, though they still have alternatives and off-ramps — the choice is not yet binary — the rush to grovel is accelerating. And this time around, given everything we know about Trump, the transformations are even more stunning.
On yesterday’s episode of the “Trump Trials,” Ben Wittes and I found ourselves searching for an explanation from the world of absurdist literature.
Until recently, for example, it would have been unthinkable for any political party to support, much less nominate a convicted felon for the presidency. But, I remarked, in the GOP, pledging fealty to felons is now required.
Even Chris Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire who has been very critical of Trump, and endorsed Nikki Haley, tells Kaitlan Collins, “Yes. I will support him even if he is a convicted felon”.
Even after all these years, it’s still shocking.
It reminded Ben — man of letters that he is — of a play that was once regarded as “absurdist,” but which now seems prophetic.
“It is the Eugène Ionesco play, Rhinoceros, which was written a long time ago about a different political ecosystem in which people turned into rhinoceroses.
“And it is notable that the… play was considered absurdist theater. Right? And now we are watching it in a very literal sense.”
Originally written as a commentary on the drift into fascism (and communism), Ionesco depicts one character after another slipping away from normality and transforming into a rough horned beast. The metaphor seems disturbingly apt today.
BEN: And we’re watching it and have been for years, seven years. We’re watching it happen to our friends. We’re watching it happen to people we knew and respected we are watching it happen to an entire political party, and we need to remember that the Ionesco play is absurdism, that this isn’t the normal progression of events. Right?
And that we need to retain our ability to be shocked by it because the moment you accept it as not shocking, you’ve accepted that it has a legitimate place in the political system.
This is one of the reasons we so often feel like we’ve taken crazy pills. We keep pretending that we are living in a quasi-normal political universe. The smart kids in PunditWorld fuss endlessly over the horse-race and the latest blips in the Iowa polls, and I’m sitting there going, wait. Wait. Wait. Has anybody noticed that Fred over there has turned into a fucking rhinoceros?
ME: “There’s a rhinoceros running through the halls of the hospital, people. It’s like [we think we] are still in this normal world, and nobody notices that the person sitting across the table from you has a fucking horn coming out of their forehead.
And if we say, “Excuse me, can I mention this?” [we’d be accused of suffering from] Rhinoceros Derangement Syndrome. Goddamn right we do, because you’re a fucking rhinoceros.
BEN: Right? That’s what we need to do. We need to stage a Zoom reading of rhinoceros with the Bulwark community And we can all get rhinoceros masks for the scenes where people turn into rhinoceroses.
ME: Oh my god.
In today’s GOP, it’s rhinos all the way down.1
You can listen to the whole thing here:
Or watch us on YouTube.
**
Speaking of rhinoceroses….
In his latest column, David French describes the transformations all around us:
Eight years of bitter experience have taught us that supporting Trump degrades the character of his core supporters….
Already we can see the changes in individual character. In December, I wrote about the moral devolution of Rudy Giuliani and of the other MAGA men and women who have populated the highest echelons of the Trump movement.
But what worries me even more is the change I see in ordinary Americans. I live in the heart of MAGA country, and Donald Trump is the single most culturally influential person here. It’s not close.
He’s far more influential than any pastor, politician, coach or celebrity. He has changed people politically and also personally. It is common for those outside the Trump movement to describe their aunts or uncles or parents or grandparents as “lost.” They mean their relatives’ lives are utterly dominated by Trump, Trump’s media and Trump’s grievances.
Meanwhile…
Flashback:
Quick Hits
1. What Is Nikki Haley Even Talking About?
A characteristically brilliant piece by Mark Liebovich on the unbearable lightness of Nikki.
Haley is a gifted political performer, particularly in a certain kind of room. This was one of those, a politely boisterous gathering of a few hundred people, serious and professional, many still dressed for work. She came off as reasonable and solicitous, holding the same authority as she did at the various Trumpless debates she has rated so well in. You can see how Haley could rise to the level she has, the most formidable alternative to Trump or (if you prefer) first among the Republican also-rans.
But…
Beyond her expertly rendered deliveries, Haley’s actual answers can be mushy or even nonsensical, with strange constructions and frequent malaprops. In Manchester, Haley praised Sununu for having his “pulse to the ground” in his state and boasted that her campaign already had momentum before his endorsement “just gave it a speed bump.” At a November debate, she ordered Ramaswamy to “leave my daughter out of your voice” (as opposed to her daughter’s name out of his mouth). “We have to deal with the cancer that is mental health,” she declares in her town halls when the subject arises (mental health, not cancer).
Later in the session, a reporter asked Haley about Trump’s then-most-recent flare-up, his statement to Sean Hannity that he would be a dictator “on day one,” long since overshadowed by Trump’s “rot in Hell” Christmas message and his claim that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” In the moment, the “dictator” comment did feel germane, as did the question to Haley about whether that should perhaps preclude him from leading the world’s most powerful democracy.
“First of all, that’s for the voters to decide,” Haley declared, “if they want a dictator on day one.”
Yes, unquestionably. But what about Haley, the candidate we were speaking to—what did she decide?
“I’m not going to be a dictator on day one,” she assured everyone, not answering.
2. Don’t Count Sherrod Brown Out
Facing re-election this fall as a well-known progressive incumbent in a state that Donald Trump won by a wide margin in both 2016 and 2020, Brown will spend much of the coming year on the treadmill of a “keep me” campaign, reaching out to voters who have nothing new to learn about him or his priorities. But for all that familiarity, they somehow haven’t gotten tired of him. The latest polls and news items say that this Senate election will be tough for the Republicans to win—partly because the well-practiced Brown can beat them at their own populist game.
3. Get Ready for AI-Driven Skill Democratization
Brent Orrell in today’s Bulwark:
According to a new analysis, the answer is more complex than the AI “substitution” (human replacement) or “augmentation” (human enhancement) camps would have us believe. For these authors—University of Toronto researchers Ajay Agrawal, Joshua Gans, and Avi Goldfarb—the focus is not on whether machines replace or augment human skills but on how increased computerization will reconfigure how human beings are deployed in the economy. They find that AI could democratize skills, unlocking job opportunities for lower-skilled workers, raising the “labor share” of the economy, and reducing the value of currently rare but narrow, more easily automatable skills. Playing on Erik Brynjolfsson’s “Turing trap” work, which posits the drive for human-level AI will result in mass disemployment, these authors argue we face a “Turing transformation” wherein automating specialized skills spreads capabilities more evenly across the population, benefiting the middle of the economic distribution mainly at the expense of the highly educated and skilled.
Cheap Shots
Not to be confused with RINOS (Republicans In Name Only). This is also a variation on the old story about the turtles. In 1993, Charles Krauthammer spoke to the Class of 199 at McGill University:
The story is told of the Sultan who awoke in the middle of the night and summoned his wizard. "Wizard," he said, "my sleep is troubled. Tell me: What is holding up the earth?"
"Majesty," replied the wizard, "the earth rests on the back of a giant elephant." The Sultan was satisfied and went back to sleep.
He then awoke in a cold sweat and called the wizard back immediately. "Wizard," he said, "what's holding up the elephant?"
The wizard looked at him and said, "The elephant stands on the back of a giant turtle. And you can stop right there, Majesty, It's turtles all the way down.”
Rhinos All The Way Down
Charlie wrote about "normie" Republican "leaders" supporting the former guy notwithstanding everything and later quoted David French on the former guy's dominance of the culture in MAGA America.
The latter part reminds me of the warnings and counsel of forensic psychiatrist Bandy Lee.
With regard to the former, I think again of my Knaves versus Fools dichotomy of those who spew nonsense (of which simple support of the former guy is in itself a prominent pernicious example).
.
https://decencyandsense.substack.com/p/knave-decency-fool-sense
KNAVE: A person who knowingly spews nonsense in order to manipulate and/or propitiate fools.
FOOL: A person who earnestly believes the nonsense that knaves spew.
.
.
Here is Dr. Lee from a July 2020 interview:
https://www.salon.com/2020/07/22/trumps-psychosis-has-infected-his-followers-heres-how-to-get-them-better_partner/
*****There are many medically unjustifiable misconceptions we have about mental disease, but none is perhaps as consequential as the denial that it can be contagious. Indeed, its contagion could be more efficient than other forms of infection since it does not require physical exposure but only emotional bonds. We noted at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that the more important pandemic to gain control over was "the mental health pandemic."
[...]
Three conditions are necessary for the spread of mental symptoms:
.
.
1. Severe pathology in an influential figure
The transmission of mental symptoms has been given different names: induced delusional disorder, shared psychosis, folie à deux, trois, quatre,…, or millions—depending on the number affected—or mass hysteria when affecting a whole population. All describe the same phenomenon, but none are satisfactory. The latest, induced delusional disorder, focuses on the most commonly transmitted symptom, delusions, but does not cover other possible symptoms, such as mood. Shared psychosis captures the syndrome-like severity, but is a misnomer because it often does not involve actual psychosis. Folie à deux, or "madness in two," is perhaps the most preferred but a foreign phrase. Finally, "mass hysteria" describes well the frenzied quality that arises from the sharing of symptoms among crowds, but often does not actually involve symptoms of "hysteria", or histrionics. The important feature is that mental symptoms are not confined to the person; they take hold and spread across interpersonal boundaries, just as they initially take over one portion, and then eventually the whole of the mind of an individual.
Severe psychopathology in an influential figure, therefore, transmits to others or a group, until the exposed persons or groups come to feel, think, and behave as if they had the same disorder as the primary person. Unlike normal social dynamics, where enthusiasm, common purpose, or even outrage can be "infectious" but individuals retain their uniqueness, the spread of pathology is especially efficient and deleterious, taking over the personalities of those involved.
Transmission happens more readily in vulnerable persons, but those who succumb are not necessarily of unsound mind to start. Delusions of persecution or general paranoia are the most common to transmit, but even bizarre beliefs, such as the primary person being of divine origin, are not rare. Exposure to actual delusions is unlike exposure to strategic lies or simple misinformation; they are more infectious because the primary person is genuinely convinced of them and the emotional pressures for others also to believe them is stronger. For example, when an influential figure holds the paranoid belief that a serious viral pandemic is a "hoax", orchestrated by one's enemies to bring down one's presidency, it can be more emotionally persuasive than any reality and is difficult to correct.
.
.
2. Group members with high emotional investment
Another condition for the spread of mental disease is emotional investment. Folie à deux describes shared madness within a pair, but here we will focus on folie à groupe, or the spread of mental symptoms in a group. The group can be a household (folie à famille), a prison dormitory or cell-block, a religious or other highly emotionally-bonded group, a community, or a nation. Members may have high emotional investment in the primary person because of family relations, gang affiliation, cultic programming, or similar symptoms to start. Pathology in the primary individual facilitates transmission: a compulsive drive to "tweet", a desire to deny reality coupled with propaganda, intolerance of uncertainty leading to pressures of conformity, and an insatiable need for adulation driving addiction-inducing, hypnotic rallies. These symptoms create the ideal conditions for additional transmission of symptoms.
As symptoms spread, cognitive distortions, delusions, and other manifestations take on an emotional power that are difficult to match with normal responses. Induced delusions function like primary delusions, wherein resistance is too great for evidence or truth to gain traction. Those who try to maintain their grounding in reality experience stress, anxiety, ostracism and exhaustion and may eventually submit. When it originates in disease, it is different from culture but is more aptly called a "cultural disorder."
.
.
3. An environment that fosters contagion
Conditions of isolation, either physically or through filtered information, especially when they "immunize" against alternative viewpoints through phrases such as "fake news" or "the enemy of the people," combined with constant, high levels of exposure to the symptomatic primary individual, is the formula for shared delusions. The environment, therefore, is very important.
Many have remarked on the cult-like quality of the leader-follower arrangement we see with the president and his supporters. The dynamic alarmed my colleagues in the mental health profession enough to write entire volumes. Existing arrangements of "viral" social media, profit-driven news programs that rely on ratings, and rallies that reinforce herd mentality and conformity, all contribute to the spread of symptoms.
How is the recognition of shared psychosis, or folie à groupe, helpful? We know from the scientific literature that, when contact with the inducing individual is removed, the shared symptoms usually subside just as dramatically as they have appeared. If removal is not possible, we know that reducing exposure can be helpful. We can prevent epidemics from occurring in the first place by screening for mental impairment before individuals take positions of influence. Further, we can take steps to protect ourselves in the future by promoting public mental health and education about mental disease, as well as reducing environmental "toxins" that include propaganda, brainwashing, and filtered information. Knowing that mental compromise can contribute to physical demise, and recognizing the distinct, characteristic patterns of disease, we can better avoid mistaking it for a normal choice or just another ideology that excites people.*****
That story of rhinoceros that Charlie and Ben talked about was a hoot! It sure does apply today to the Republican turned MAGA party. As a student of history,I haven't found anything in American history that remotely comes close to what has happened today.The only parallels that come to mind are various cults that pop up from time to time;Jim Jones,David koresh,"Moonies" and a few others. However these cults I have mentioned are one ten thousandths of what has become the MAGA party.