One after another, Republican “leaders” are falling into line. Again.

This has been the pattern for the last eight years, but it is still remarkable to watch the metamorphosis.

Even as Trump dubs Capitol rioters “hostages,” rants about magnets in water, threatens retribution, and claims immunity for presidential assassinations, GOP senators, congressmen, and governors watch all this and say, “Yeah, he’s our guy.”

Eight years ago, the GOP normies rationalized their support for Trump because it was a “binary choice” between the faux billionaire and Hillary Clinton. This time around, though they still have alternatives and off-ramps — the choice is not yet binary — the rush to grovel is accelerating. And this time around, given everything we know about Trump, the transformations are even more stunning.

On yesterday’s episode of the “Trump Trials,” Ben Wittes and I found ourselves searching for an explanation from the world of absurdist literature.

Until recently, for example, it would have been unthinkable for any political party to support, much less nominate a convicted felon for the presidency. But, I remarked, in the GOP, pledging fealty to felons is now required.

Even Chris Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire who has been very critical of Trump, and endorsed Nikki Haley, tells Kaitlan Collins, “Yes. I will support him even if he is a convicted felon”. Even after all these years, it’s still shocking.

It reminded Ben — man of letters that he is — of a play that was once regarded as “absurdist,” but which now seems prophetic.

“It is the Eugène Ionesco play, Rhinoceros, which was written a long time ago about a different political ecosystem in which people turned into rhinoceroses. “And it is notable that the… play was considered absurdist theater. Right? And now we are watching it in a very literal sense.”

Originally written as a commentary on the drift into fascism (and communism), Ionesco depicts one character after another slipping away from normality and transforming into a rough horned beast. The metaphor seems disturbingly apt today.

BEN: And we’re watching it and have been for years, seven years. We’re watching it happen to our friends. We’re watching it happen to people we knew and respected we are watching it happen to an entire political party, and we need to remember that the Ionesco play is absurdism, that this isn’t the normal progression of events. Right? And that we need to retain our ability to be shocked by it because the moment you accept it as not shocking, you’ve accepted that it has a legitimate place in the political system.

This is one of the reasons we so often feel like we’ve taken crazy pills. We keep pretending that we are living in a quasi-normal political universe. The smart kids in PunditWorld fuss endlessly over the horse-race and the latest blips in the Iowa polls, and I’m sitting there going, wait. Wait. Wait. Has anybody noticed that Fred over there has turned into a fucking rhinoceros?

ME: “There’s a rhinoceros running through the halls of the hospital, people. It’s like [we think we] are still in this normal world, and nobody notices that the person sitting across the table from you has a fucking horn coming out of their forehead. And if we say, “Excuse me, can I mention this?” [we’d be accused of suffering from] Rhinoceros Derangement Syndrome. Goddamn right we do, because you’re a fucking rhinoceros. BEN: Right? That’s what we need to do. We need to stage a Zoom reading of rhinoceros with the Bulwark community And we can all get rhinoceros masks for the scenes where people turn into rhinoceroses. ME: Oh my god.

In today’s GOP, it’s rhinos all the way down.

Speaking of rhinoceroses….

In his latest column, David French describes the transformations all around us:

Eight years of bitter experience have taught us that supporting Trump degrades the character of his core supporters…. Already we can see the changes in individual character. In December, I wrote about the moral devolution of Rudy Giuliani and of the other MAGA men and women who have populated the highest echelons of the Trump movement. But what worries me even more is the change I see in ordinary Americans. I live in the heart of MAGA country, and Donald Trump is the single most culturally influential person here. It’s not close. He’s far more influential than any pastor, politician, coach or celebrity. He has changed people politically and also personally. It is common for those outside the Trump movement to describe their aunts or uncles or parents or grandparents as “lost.” They mean their relatives’ lives are utterly dominated by Trump, Trump’s media and Trump’s grievances.

Meanwhile…

Quick Hits

1. What Is Nikki Haley Even Talking About?

A characteristically brilliant piece by Mark Liebovich on the unbearable lightness of Nikki.

Haley is a gifted political performer, particularly in a certain kind of room. This was one of those, a politely boisterous gathering of a few hundred people, serious and professional, many still dressed for work. She came off as reasonable and solicitous, holding the same authority as she did at the various Trumpless debates she has rated so well in. You can see how Haley could rise to the level she has, the most formidable alternative to Trump or (if you prefer) first among the Republican also-rans.

But…

Beyond her expertly rendered deliveries, Haley’s actual answers can be mushy or even nonsensical, with strange constructions and frequent malaprops. In Manchester, Haley praised Sununu for having his “pulse to the ground” in his state and boasted that her campaign already had momentum before his endorsement “just gave it a speed bump.” At a November debate, she ordered Ramaswamy to “leave my daughter out of your voice” (as opposed to her daughter’s name out of his mouth). “We have to deal with the cancer that is mental health,” she declares in her town halls when the subject arises (mental health, not cancer). Later in the session, a reporter asked Haley about Trump’s then-most-recent flare-up, his statement to Sean Hannity that he would be a dictator “on day one,” long since overshadowed by Trump’s “rot in Hell” Christmas message and his claim that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” In the moment, the “dictator” comment did feel germane, as did the question to Haley about whether that should perhaps preclude him from leading the world’s most powerful democracy. “First of all, that’s for the voters to decide,” Haley declared, “if they want a dictator on day one.” Yes, unquestionably. But what about Haley, the candidate we were speaking to—what did she decide? “I’m not going to be a dictator on day one,” she assured everyone, not answering.

2. Don’t Count Sherrod Brown Out

Daniel McGraw in the Bulwark:

Facing re-election this fall as a well-known progressive incumbent in a state that Donald Trump won by a wide margin in both 2016 and 2020, Brown will spend much of the coming year on the treadmill of a “keep me” campaign, reaching out to voters who have nothing new to learn about him or his priorities. But for all that familiarity, they somehow haven’t gotten tired of him. The latest polls and news items say that this Senate election will be tough for the Republicans to win—partly because the well-practiced Brown can beat them at their own populist game.

3. Get Ready for AI-Driven Skill Democratization

Brent Orrell in today’s Bulwark:

According to a new analysis, the answer is more complex than the AI “substitution” (human replacement) or “augmentation” (human enhancement) camps would have us believe. For these authors—University of Toronto researchers Ajay Agrawal, Joshua Gans, and Avi Goldfarb—the focus is not on whether machines replace or augment human skills but on how increased computerization will reconfigure how human beings are deployed in the economy. They find that AI could democratize skills, unlocking job opportunities for lower-skilled workers, raising the “labor share” of the economy, and reducing the value of currently rare but narrow, more easily automatable skills. Playing on Erik Brynjolfsson’s “Turing trap” work, which posits the drive for human-level AI will result in mass disemployment, these authors argue we face a “Turing transformation” wherein automating specialized skills spreads capabilities more evenly across the population, benefiting the middle of the economic distribution mainly at the expense of the highly educated and skilled.

