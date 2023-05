Girls are blowing past boys in school, and while most men are poorer than they were 50 years ago, women's incomes have risen across the board. A new kind of gender inequality is drawing men into MAGA's poisonous politics. Richard Reeves joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend podcast.

show notes:

https://rowman.com/ISBN/9780815739883/Of-Boys-and-Men-Why-the-…