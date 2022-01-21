Shortly after penning my dual review of The Lost Daughter and The Tragedy of Macbeth and highlighting both the difficulty of raising children during the pandemic and the difficulties thrown into our path by fate, both of my kids wound up home from school. Fate, it seems, is not without a sense of irony.

As a result, this is going to be a mildly truncated, link-heavy iteration of Screen Time. Let’s be honest, you’ll probably learn more reading these folks than you would reading me anyway. Please enjoy, and with any luck we’ll be back to full strength next week.

On to the links!

Assigned Viewing: The Warriors (Hulu)

This week I realized something fairly striking: Only one of the films directed by Walter Hill, Red Heat, is available on 4K Blu-ray. No 48 Hours, no The Warriors, no Streets of Fire. Just … Red Heat.

And look, Red Heat is fun! I like the pairing of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Belushi. Good movie. But The Warriors is calling out for a pristine 4K release. Just imagine watching all those gangs prowl New York City in glorious 4K! The kids have to learn about Hill’s modern reimagining of Xenophon’s Anabasis some time, don’t they? One of these days Arrow or Criterion or someone needs to put out a proper 4K collection with Extreme Prejudice, Hard Times, Southern Comfort, Johnny Handsome, and The Driver.