'Road House' Blues

Before we get started: make sure to pick up your tickets for Arrival at the DC Bryant Street Drafthouse on Tuesday, April 9. We’re doing a live taping after the movie, so it’s a great chance to come and say hi. Tickets are only $7! For a screening on the Alamo’s Big Show! It’s going to be fun, can’t wait to see you there.

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the use of an AI-generated image in the indie horror flick Late Night with the Devil. Then they review Road House, the remake of the 1989 basic cable classic now streaming on Amazon Prime. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ this Friday for our bonus episode on Patrick Swayze and the evolution of the male action star. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

