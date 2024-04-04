The Bulwark
Ruth Ben-Ghiat: There Is No Alternative
Ruth Ben-Ghiat: There Is No Alternative

Tim Miller
and
Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Apr 04, 2024
Republicans can't get off the Trump highway to hell because they see nowhere else to go. But business and media elites are also cozying up to him in case he returns to power. Meanwhile, Trump's project to legalize crimes and delegitimize democracy continues. Ruth Ben-Ghiat joins Tim Miller today.

show notes:
Umberto Eco's essay on fascism
Ruth's book, "Str…

Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Tim Miller
