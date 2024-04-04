Republicans can't get off the Trump highway to hell because they see nowhere else to go. But business and media elites are also cozying up to him in case he returns to power. Meanwhile, Trump's project to legalize crimes and delegitimize democracy continues. Ruth Ben-Ghiat joins Tim Miller today.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat: There Is No Alternative
Ruth Ben-Ghiat: There Is No Alternative
Apr 04, 2024
