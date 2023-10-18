Oct 18 • 44M
Ryan Reilly: The Sleuths Who Helped Nab Jan 6 Rioters
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Ordinary Americans pored through reams of digital evidence to ID hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol. And in the process, the sedition hunters became an invaluable resource to a technologically-strained FBI. Plus, figuring out what's real and what's not in the internet age. Ryan Reilly joins Charlie Sykes.
