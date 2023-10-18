Oct 18 • 44M

Ryan Reilly: The Sleuths Who Helped Nab Jan 6 Rioters

Charlie Sykes
Ordinary Americans pored through reams of digital evidence to ID hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol. And in the process, the sedition hunters became an invaluable resource to a technologically-strained FBI. Plus, figuring out what's real and what's not in the internet age. Ryan Reilly joins Charlie Sykes.

