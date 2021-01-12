Arnold Schwarzenegger on America's Dark Path—and a Better Way Forward

By popular demand, we’re going to let this one out from behind the paywall. If you haven’t watched the video below, please do so. And if you enjoy what Alyssa, Peter, and I are doing on this podcast, please consider picking up a membership to Bulwark+. It helps keep this show, and the site in general, sustainable.

On this bonus, members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss one of the few bright spots over the last week: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s impassioned plea for patriotism and reason in the face of the failed assault on Capitol Hill by Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters. The Austrian-born bodybuilder, actor, and politician—the living embodiment of the American Dream—used his own experiences to warn against the dark path down which we might be headed. And he used Conan the Barbarian’s sword to explain how we might avoid traveling it. Even if you don’t want to listen to this episode I implore you to watch his video.