Following up on our conversation about Spaceman, we talked about sad sci-fi movies about men going into space to deal with loneliness and women staying on Earth to find their place in the universe. Plus, V’Ger.
Sci-Fi or Sad-Fi?
Sci-Fi or Sad-Fi?
Mar 22, 2024
Across the Movie Aisle
