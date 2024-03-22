The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Sci-Fi or Sad-Fi?
Sci-Fi or Sad-Fi?

Sonny Bunch
Mar 22, 2024
Brad Sadstra (‘Ad Astra,’ MovieStillsDB)

Following up on our conversation about Spaceman, we talked about sad sci-fi movies about men going into space to deal with loneliness and women staying on Earth to find their place in the universe. Plus, V’Ger.

Sonny Bunch
