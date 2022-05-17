May 17 • 42M
Should Netflix Have Stood Up to Its Employees?
Plus: 'Moon Knight,' reviewed!
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) try to figure out why Netflix had to clarify to their employees that hosting a breadth of content may mean working on something they disagree with ideologically. Doesn’t everyone work at a journal of ideas that tolerates dissenting view…