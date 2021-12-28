Should 'The Matrix' Have Been Resurrected?

This week Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) unveil their five favorite movies of the year. A surprising amount of unanimity in this year’s lists! The gang reviews The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. and Lana Wachowski’s super-meta reboot of the beloved franchise. And on the bonus episode, our hosts pick their favorite non-Matrix Wachowski movie. If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

