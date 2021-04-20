Should the Oscars Ditch Political Speeches?

Plus: Who should win the major awards? Who WILL win the major awards?

Sonny Bunch
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) asks Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) if a recent report in the New York Times proves once and for all that celebs should ditch the politics if they want the Oscars to be watchable. (Spoiler: It’s complicated!) And the gang makes their Oscar picks. Who SHOULD win? Who WILL win? Plus, on our special bonus episode, we pick the best best picture nominees of the last decade.

