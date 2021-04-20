Should the Oscars Ditch Political Speeches?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) asks Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) if a recent report in the New York Times proves once and for all that celebs should ditch the politics if they want the Oscars to be watchable. (Spoiler: It’s complicated!) And the gang makes their Oscar picks. Who SHOULD win? Who WILL win? Plus, on our special bonus episode, we pick the best best picture nominees of the last decade.