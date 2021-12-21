Should You See 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

On this week’s episode, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter talk about the biggest movie of the year: Spider-Man: No Way Home. Before that, in cons and nons, they ask why Disney released three pickups from Fox—West Side Story, Nightmare Alley, and The King’s Man—in such close proximity not only to each other but also what was likely to be, again, the biggest movie of the year. And on the special bonus episode, the gang tries something a little different: A Spider-Man movie draft! Make sure to listen to that and vote on the winner. If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

