Shutdown Imminent
Thursday Night Bulwark for September 21
Sarah, Will and Joe will gather for Thursday Night Bulwark to discuss the mayhem on the Hill as the clock ticks down to a possible government shutdown. Plus, Sarah will preview the return of The Focus Group podcast—new weekly episodes start this Saturday. The livestream starts at 8pm in East.
Exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Can’t join us live? We post an audio and video reply of the show shortly after it concludes here.
Click the link below to join the livestream on Zoom: