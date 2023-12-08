The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Silent Night' Review
'Silent Night' Review
A reactionary masterpiece!
Sonny Bunch
Dec 8, 2023
On this week’s bonus episode, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa discussed Silent Night, the new high-concept action movie from legendary director John Woo. Is it a meh-watch or a must-watch?

The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Sonny Bunch

Sonny Bunch

