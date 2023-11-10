Nov 10 • 23M
Sofia Coppola's Silver Screen
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Episode details
Comments
Sonny here: I feel a little bad because I probably like Coppola a bit more than I let on in this show (Lost in Translation and Somewhere are both pretty great, and The Bling Ring is at least very good), but have also softened on her a bit in recent years. I needed Peter and Alyssa…