Somebody is Lying about 1/6 and the National Guard

MICHAEL MAZZA explains: Twitter Has a Peng Shuai Problem.

Proof-of-life videos, of course, are typically only necessary in the conduct of a crime. The clips may prove that Peng is alive, but they do not allay actual concerns: that she is not free, that she may be undergoing physical or mental duress, and that her assault claims are not being investigated. Even her November 21 video call with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach was not reassuring. As a WTA spokesperson put it, “This video does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern.’ The state media Twitter offensive has failed to put those worried about Peng at ease, but that offensive is not without victims. Beijing has shown that it can trot Peng out at will to do its bidding. Indeed, the CCP is attempting to use her as a tool to solve the problem she created for them, and Twitter has given CCP mouthpieces a platform on which to carry out that exploitation. That is what makes Hu and his associates’ Twitter activity so repulsive. Peng’s words, choices, and even her body are apparently not her own. Assuming that there is truth to the allegations levied against Zhang, Peng is now being victimized all over again, used by people more powerful than her for their own twisted ends.

Republicans are siding with Putin over NATO, top candidates are flocking to Bannon's podcast, and New Yorkers are handing the GOP a Christmas gift by giving non-citizens the right to vote.

Peter Wehner joins Beg to Differ to discuss threats to democracy, the GOP's gun fetish, and more.

TNB was great last night. We discussed the Missouri Senate race, Dr. Oz entering the fray in Pennsylvania, and the economy, inflation, the culture war, Mark Meadows, and Democratic messaging.

Someone Is Lying About Why It Took So Long for the National Guard to Deploy on January 6. AMANDA CARPENTER wonders when we’ll find out who.

The report states that Mayor Bowser’s office told the media that Piatt had denied the Capitol Police’s request for assistance and “McCarthy then spent the next 25 minutes calling and speaking with leading Members of Congress, the news media, and Mayor Bowser, correcting inaccurate reports” and telling them about his plan to mobilize the Guard. McCarthy then, again, “dealt with news media inquiries” and left the Pentagon at 3:48 p.m. to travel to Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to discuss where the National Guard would go with Mayor Bowser and Chief Contee. It is not clear why McCarthy was fielding media calls and driving into DC during such a pivotal moment. The Defense Department investigators, for whatever reason, deemed these managerial choices to be “appropriate.” The DoDIG report states that McCarthy presented his plan—which would have the Guard “meet and follow MPD to conduct perimeter security and clearance operations”—to acting SecDef Miller at 4:30 p.m. At 4:35 p.m., the DoDIG report claims that McCarthy called Walker again, this time to direct him to immediately move all available National Guard personnel from the Armory. Walker and Matthews say that call never took place, either.

Remember, he’s the “pro-vaccine governor!”

More subpoenas are in… The 1/6 Commission is subpoenaing a whole bunch more people, including Ed Martin, head of the Eagle Forum, and Congressional hopeful from Ohio Max Miller. Here’s why.

Georgia’s race got a whole lot more interesting. Eliminating the income tax is popular among southern Republicans, but how do you make up $14 billion in revenue? Given that the “Fair Tax” proposal got its start in Georgia, it’s almost shocking it took them this long to get around to proposing it.

The worst Michelin starred restaurant ever… This is quite the tale.

America has done it. A worse version of Mariah Carey’s horrible Christmas song.

Speaking of horrible experiences… This Hertz story is something.

D’s get Degrees. Trump’s election lawyer Jenna Ellis explains how she got a D in ConLaw.

Vindman’s a keeper. Gabriel Schoenfeld reviews Alexander Vindman’s new book.

