On today’s Bulwark podcast, Stephen Fowler joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss SB 202, the new Georgia voting law, Marjorie Taylor-Greene and the Anglo Saxons, and how white nationalism and “America First” have seemingly become synonymous.

