Stopping Piracy Before It Starts

Terri Davies (MPA)

This week I’m joined by Terri Davies, who heads up the Motion Picture Association’s Trusted Partners Network. TPN helps studios and other partners develop best practices for avoiding leaks of films and TV shows pre-release, from pre- to post-production. We discussed her time at Sony Pictures from 2000 to 2015, a period of time during which the business of distribution was revolutionized (and digitized), how the MPA helps studios reduce the likelihood of a movie leaking before its release date, and how different solutions are tailored for content creators of different sizes. If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

