Sundance at 40

Flash Mob performs for the Napoleon Dynamite 20th Anniversary during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Very excited to have James Emanuel Shapiro, President of U.S. distribution at XYZ Films, back on the show with a recap of all the action at Cannes and a discussion about the state of the film festival scene writ large. Then we discuss some of his upcoming releases, including the new sci-fi flick Restore Point and XYZ’s exciting acquisition of Skyline: Warpath, starring action bigshots Scott Adkins and Iko Uwais.