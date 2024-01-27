Very excited to have James Emanuel Shapiro, President of U.S. distribution at XYZ Films, back on the show with a recap of all the action at Cannes and a discussion about the state of the film festival scene writ large. Then we discuss some of his upcoming releases, including the new sci-fi flick Restore Point and XYZ’s exciting acquisition of Skyline: Warpath, starring action bigshots Scott Adkins and Iko Uwais.
Sundance at 40
Sundance at 40
XYZ's James Emanuel Shapiro on the present, and the future, of the film festival
Jan 27, 2024
Sundance at 40