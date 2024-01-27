The Bulwark
Sundance at 40
Sundance at 40
XYZ's James Emanuel Shapiro on the present, and the future, of the film festival
Sonny Bunch
Jan 27, 2024
Flash Mob performs for the Napoleon Dynamite 20th Anniversary during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Very excited to have James Emanuel Shapiro, President of U.S. distribution at XYZ Films, back on the show with a recap of all the action at Cannes and a discussion about the state of the film festival scene writ large. Then we discuss some of his upcoming releases, including the new sci-fi flick Restore Point and XYZ’s exciting acquisition of Skyline: Warpath, starring action bigshots Scott Adkins and Iko Uwais.

