Dean Phillips, in happier times. (KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Dean-O

On November 4, 2023, Dean Phillips declared that after March 5, 2024, he’d jump on the Biden Bandwagon and start going after Donald Trump just as hard as he’d been attacking good ol’ Joe.

Let’s check the scoreboard: As of today, Biden has 206 delegates.

Dean Phillips has zero (0, nil) delegates.

Today Democrats in 14 states and American Samoa will allocate 1,420 delegates and by the time the counting is done tomorrow, the scoreboard will read something like:

Biden: 1,626

Phillips: 0

Which means that we should expect Dean Phillips to drop out, immediately endorse Biden, and then go back on all the Fox shows to savage Donald Trump for dividing America, and being too old, and yadda yadda yadda.

But will he?