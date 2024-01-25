Tonight on the livestream we’re talking about the end of New Hampshire and the beginning of the general election. I’ll be joined by Joe Perticone, Mona Charen, and A.B. Stoddard.

8pm in the East. Only for members of Bulwark+.

Get 30 day free trial

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Hanging Around

Today we’ll talk about two men at the opposite ends of the life’s journey. One is a United States Senator looking to move even higher up in the world. The other is a young pup, just eager to hump the leg of people who have been in the same room as his Orange God King.

These two men could not be more different. And yet, they share one important quality: The inability to imagine that Donald Trump might do them dirty. So let’s talk about Tim Scott and Dylan Quattrucci.