Taken for Granted? (with Ashley Allison)
Taken for Granted? (with Ashley Allison)

Sarah Longwell
Mar 9, 2024
∙ Paid
Donald Trump is polling better with Black voters than he used to, so we fielded a focus group of Black voters who are warming up to him...after not voting for him in 2016 or 2020. Ashley Allison, former Biden-Harris campaign official and CNN commentator, joins Sarah to discuss why some Black voters are souring on the Democratic Party.

Go behind the glass with Sarah Longwell to hear what real focus group participants have to say.
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
