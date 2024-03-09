Donald Trump is polling better with Black voters than he used to, so we fielded a focus group of Black voters who are warming up to him...after not voting for him in 2016 or 2020. Ashley Allison, former Biden-Harris campaign official and CNN commentator, joins Sarah to discuss why some Black voters are souring on the Democratic Party.
Taken for Granted? (with Ashley Allison)
Taken for Granted? (with Ashley Allison)
Mar 9, 2024
