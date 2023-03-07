U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at CPAC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Join now

Ted Cruz and whether “transgenderism” should be eradicated

The speeches over the weekend at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) were full of strange flirtations or outright praise of authoritarianism. One that’s gotten a lot of attention came from right-wing Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles, who said “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.”