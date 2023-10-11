JVL will be joined by Bill Kristol and Ben Parker of The Bulwark with special guests Amb. Eric Edelman and Thomas Joscelyn. On this week’s Thursday Night Bulwark they’ll breakdown Hamas’ horrific attacks on Israel, as well as the world’s various, and opposing, reactions to it. The livestream starts Thursday at 8pm ET.

Amb. Eric Edelman, a former U.S. ambassador to Finland and Turkey, is the host with Eliot Cohen of the Shield of the Republic podcast, and is a Counselor at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.

Thomas Joscelyn is a writer and researcher with Senior Fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security. Previously, Tom served as a senior professional staff member on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol and a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and where he edited the of FDD’s Long War Journal.

Exclusively for Bulwark+ members on Zoom. Can’t make the live show? We post the audio and video recordings after the show concludes, here.

Leave a question

Please click the link below to join the webinar: