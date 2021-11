Sarah Longwell, Charlie Sykes, Amanda Carpenter, and Mona Charen stop by to talk food, the dearth of Thanksgiving movies, and to highlight something in the political world they are most grateful for. Let's just say Liz Cheney got some love.

