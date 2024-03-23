The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The 2024 Stunt Awards!
0:00
-1:00:45

The 2024 Stunt Awards!

Sonny Bunch
Mar 23, 2024
Share

On this week’s episode I’m thrilled to be rejoined by Brandon Struessnig and Bilge Ebiri, who spearhead Vulture’s annual Stunt Awards. We talked about the year’s big winner, John Wick Chapter 4, how folks kind of have to decide for themselves how much CGI is too much CGI when determining what counts as practical and what counts as digital, and compiling the 100 most influential fight scenes of all time. Some important links for you:

If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
49:19
What Does a Film Commissioner Do?
  
Sonny Bunch
57:18
'Beetlejuice: The Musical,' Indie Film, and Life on the Road
  
Sonny Bunch
31:54
The Nelms Brothers Talk 'Red Right Hand'
  
Sonny Bunch
40:49
A Hollywood Field Guide
  
Sonny Bunch
45:53
Julian Schlossberg Returns to Tell More Hollywood Tales!
  
Sonny Bunch
41:40
How Piracy Persists on the Internet
  
Sonny Bunch
45:00
What Did Peak TV Let Escape from 'Pandora's Box'?
  
Sonny Bunch