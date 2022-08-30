The American Dream, Abortion, Ukraine and Courting Older Voters
Republicans’ Three Paths on Abortion
What the post-Dobbs facts and politics are starting to look like for the GOP
Jim Swift:
Republican politicians in or seeking elected office, especially those in the midterms just ten weeks away, have watched how abortion has rapidly become a much more important issue to registered voters. There are now essentially three paths available to them—three choices, based on their personalities and principles, and their assessment of where their voters stand.
Putin Thinks He Can Wait Out U.S. Support for Ukraine
Americans need to be reminded why the war matters for them.
Eric S. Edelman:
But, the issue here is that the war has settled into a kind of stalemate. Russia’s made no appreciable gains in the last two months or so. And the prospect of victory requires the Ukrainians to continue to be able to wear down the Russian military so that they can ultimately either take back territory themselves in a counteroffensive, or break down the Russian military so it withdraws, as it did from the vicinity of Kyiv and Kharkiv, a couple of months ago, and thereby thwarting Putin’s strategic objectives.
And so, while I think all of us who signed that letter felt somewhat vindicated by the administration’s decision to go ahead with a $3 billion package, I still think they’re being a little bit more cautious than they ought to be. But, you know, they’ve done some things well, to be sure, including management of the alliance and holding the alliance together.
Biden Is Going on Offense To Court Older Voters
Forgiving student debt is for the youngs. The Inflation Reduction Act's hidden moves to stabilize healthcare costs are for the olds.
Daniel McGraw:
“Every single Republican in Congress voted against lowering prescription drug prices, against lowering healthcare costs, against a fairer tax system,” Biden said.
Democrats may be realizing that retirees on Social Security/Medicare in Pittsburgh are more important in the midterms than some 30-year-old electric vehicle buyers in Los Angeles who think that a $7,500 tax credit on an EV can help save the planet.
Whether they realize it or not, they have an opportunity now to force the GOP into a corner by asking why they are against solutions that affect the over-65 crowd.
How the American Dream Became a Political Cudgel
And how it makes it harder for us to have serious policy debates.
Theodore R. Johnson:
Most interesting, though, is that Ulloa notes how Republicans of color, many of them first- and second-generation citizens, are increasingly featuring the American Dream in their electoral campaigns. They cite the importance of self-determination, opportunity, and economic security in an appeal to attributes of America that immigrants and historically marginalized groups have long treasured. And then, in the very next breath, they cite the American Dream to attack Democratic social policy and label the left a horde of citizen ingrates. Suddenly, Dream killers become anyone who doesn’t support the Big Lie, who opposes building a border wall, who disagrees with critical race theory witch hunts in public schools, or who fails to co-sign various Trumpist anti-democratic activities. These MAGA Republicans conflate the Dream and its universal, welcoming appeal with a divisive and revanchist illiberalism.
The political weaponization of the American Dream—by either side in our politics—also poses another problem: It merges foundational but distinct concepts central to the American way of life in harmful ways, thereby undercutting our ability to have meaningful conversations about policy differences.
The modern American woman has about 360 ova in her lifetime. Let's call them eggs.
It's always a question of which of those ~360 turn into babies. Some intentional attempts don't make it; some unintentional ones make it. She may decide on two or three in her life. Either way, she ain't gonna have more than ~ 1.7 on average to success.
If Romesh Ponnuru and David French can indeed convince a ten year old rape victim to fully gestate, she will likely decide early on to stop the charade and turn off subsequent ones (by a variety of means). On the otherhand, if she aborts early ones and becomes an executive, she may have her share in her thirties. May be she will freeze some and have them later.
The question is: Who should be playing God with the fate of those 360 eggs?
I certainly don't want Romesh or David to play God. And definitely not Ted Cruz. Let it be the girl/woman.
The forced-gestation crowd needs to realize that it's a zero sum game. If they want to improve on the ~1.7 average, change the support system. Not by force.
The Republican party SHOULD be associated with the horror and suffering that women are now being put through. It was their court, their pols, who have inflicted this, who have taken from women a right to self determination and bodily integrity. The deluge of nightmare stories we've seen since Dobbs are the inevitable result of the actions of the forced birth movement, and these stories don't even include the women quietly suffering, the women forced to bear children they don't want and can't support, the children born into worsening poverty, the lives and dreams and aspirations now limited and constrained. Making abortion illegal is always a horror show.