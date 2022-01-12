The Anti-Vaxxers Are in Control How to measure influence within a political coalition.

Say hello to the pro-intubation party. Idk, seems like a couple of needle pricks are a whole lot less invasive than having a plastic tube forced down your throat to try and push air into your lungs. (Art by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock) 1. Anti-Vax Is a Significant Part of the Republican Coalition Now I’m sure you saw it earlier this …