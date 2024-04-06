The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Best and the Worst of Streaming 2023
The Best and the Worst of Streaming 2023

The Entertainment Strategy Guy on the year's biggest hits and misses.
Sonny Bunch
Apr 06, 2024
This is the biggest streaming original of 2023. Can you name it? (MovieStillsDB)

I’m very excited to be rejoined by the Entertainment Strategy Guy (subscribe to his newsletter!) to discuss the year in streaming. What were the biggest hits in TV and film? What were the biggest misses? Could linear-like ad-supported streaming services be the future for big services like Netflix and Disney+? Is there a double standard for the tech-based streamers and the studio-owned streamers? All that and more on this week’s episode. If you enjoyed it, share it with a friend!

0 Comments
