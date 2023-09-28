Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass, live from the first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing. This edition of Press Pass is exclusively for Bulwark+ members, so make sure you’re subscribed to get a firsthand account of everything that went on in the room today. Otherwise, you can stick to C-SPAN. (I love C-SPAN.)

Also, before we dive in, tonight's Thursday Night Bulwark will feature my colleagues Jonathan V. Last, Mona Charen, A.B. Stoddard, and Will Saletan.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House Oversight Committee held the first hearing in its impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden today. At least at the start, reporters and onlookers packed the hearing room in the Rayburn House Office Building. But the room was equally packed with skepticism and doubt regarding Republicans’ claims that the president is somehow implicated through his son Hunter in a pay-to-play influence-peddling scheme.