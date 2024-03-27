The RNC, now under Lara Trump, is asking candidates if they believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, creating a new litmus test for Republicans who want to work in politics. Plus, Republicans politicize the tragic Baltimore bridge collapse, Candace Owens is out at the Daily Wire, and Donald Trump grifts off selling bibles! Will Saletan subs in for Sarah on this week's episode!
Share this post
The Big Lie is Hiring Up!
plus.thebulwark.com
The Big Lie is Hiring Up!
Ad-free version.
Mar 27, 2024
∙ Paid
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes