26

The Big Lie is Hiring Up!

Jonathan V. Last
,
Tim Miller
, and
Will Saletan
Mar 27, 2024
26
The RNC, now under Lara Trump, is asking candidates if they believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, creating a new litmus test for Republicans who want to work in politics. Plus, Republicans politicize the tragic Baltimore bridge collapse, Candace Owens is out at the Daily Wire, and Donald Trump grifts off selling bibles! Will Saletan subs in for Sarah on this week's episode!

