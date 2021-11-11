The Biggest Bully Is a Half Decade Late

Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

The Biggest Bully Is a Half Decade Late

TIM MILLER: Chris Christie is finally ready to stand up to Trump. Sort of.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Can We Still Govern?

Members of Congress are being threatened over infrastructure, the banning of books is back with a vengeance, and Americans are still paying the price for Trump's loyal lieutenants. Georgetown's Donald Moynihan joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

BGTH: Hollywood Versus the Axis

On this week's episode, Sonny is joined by Christian Baluvelt, author of Hollywood Victory: The Movies, Stars, and Stories of World War II.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: The Tragic Danger of Kyle Rittenhouse

CHARLIE SYKES has some thoughts on "Bothsidesism."

THE TRIAD: Is Dennis Prager Stupid or Evil?

JVL on rewriting history.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Featured Image

Not My Party: Are Sports Way Too Political Now?

TIM MILLER:Right-wing blowhards used to complain about politics in sports. Now they like having outrage mobs of their own.

Featured Image

J.D. Vance Is Imploding

JIM SWIFT: His campaign can’t find its footing.

Featured Image

Lukashenko’s Offensive Agenda

DALIBOR ROHAC: Short of an actual shooting war, it is hard to imagine a more clear-cut case of using hard power against other countries.

Featured Image

Jim Cummings and His Anti-Protagonists

SONNY BUNCH: The writer-director-star who creates people we hate ourselves for loving.

Featured Image

Prepare for the Shock Troops

RYAN BUSSE: What happens when gun culture merges with a nationalist personality cult?

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Thursday! I want to tell you a story about Kal Penn.

Shortly after Barack Obama took office in 2009, Kal Penn took a break from acting and joined the White House staff in the office of public liaison.

I was impressed that an actor would give up time to be a lowly staffer, and so I emailed Penn at his White House email address, as a fan of his work. I joked that if there White Castle in the D.C. area (there is not) I’d gladly get him a sack of slyders.

Penn wrote back, thanking me for the offer, and noted he was a vegetarian and that in the movie they had to make fake hamburgers for him. (White Castle eventually added them to the menu.) He went on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and talked about how he got the job, because change.gov and USAJOBS are, well, antiquated and purposely built to be a little obtuse.

The people who get the jobs are those who leverage their connections. In some ways, that’s a bad thing, in the federal government, it’s also sort of just the way the sausage gets made.

As much as Hollywood types like to opine on politics, host fundraisers and whatnot, rare are the Kal Penns who put their money where their mouth is and serve America.

While I voted for John McCain, that Obama could inspire a Hollywood star to take a break and do a government job? More power to them both.

The king of subtlety…

Twitter avatar for @JesseKellyDCJesse Kelly @JesseKellyDC
If only American white men voted, this country would be a sea of red. Even blue strongholds like New York would turn red overnight. That’s the animosity you see towards American white men. Has nothing to do with skin color. Everything to do with power.

ZUBY: @ZubyMusic

Why do American leftists hate white men so much? Even white American leftist men hate white men lol.

November 11th 2021

148 Retweets

Ask your veterinarian if Ivermectin is right for you…

Twitter avatar for @mimsChristopher Mims 🤌 @mims
Turns out America's 25 million deer are a reservoir for Sars-CoV-2, if they can pass it back to humans they could be a part of covid being permanent + endemic. 40% of deer tested already have antibodies to the virus. How SARS-CoV-2 in American deer could alter the course of the global pandemicScientists have evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is circulating in white-tailed deer in the U.S. They say the findings could essentially dash any hopes of eliminating the virus in the U.S. — and the world.npr.org

November 11th 2021

26 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you tonight for TNB. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← Previous