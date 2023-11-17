Nov 17 • 37M
The Bulwark Live, with Brian Stelter
Appears in this episode
Brian Stelter
Writes Brian Stelter's space Subscribe
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Episode details
Comments
Fox launched the Big Lie based on a random email from a woman in Minnesota who heard voices in the supermarket. And its viewers wanted to be told that Trump was robbed of reelection. Brian Stelter has the receipts, and joins Charlie Sykes for our live show in Washington, D.C.
show notes:
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Network-of-Lies/Brian-Stelter…