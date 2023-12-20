(The Bulwark / Midjourney)

1. The Sunshine State

I don’t have a firm opinion about the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s presidential ballot.

As a matter of law, I can see it both ways. As a matter of politics, I can see it both ways, too. And also, there is a large-scale, philosophical question at the very heart of this decision: What is the purpose of the rule of law?

Let’s take those three questions in order.

I understand why people might view the decision and say, “Wait a minute, that doesn’t seem right.”

But we do have a legal process and in this case, the legal process was followed assiduously. There were no shortcuts, no extraordinary maneuvers.

So ask yourself this: All throughout December 2020, everyone insisted that, no matter how foolish or baseless President Trump’s claims might seem, he was entitled to pursue the legal process vigorously to its end.

Why is that not true in this case? Why is it that Trump is entitled to have his day in court, but the forces looking to apply different laws to a different end are not?

The answer is that this isn’t really about people respecting process—it’s about the result. And many of the people who insisted that Trump could pursue all available legal remedies in 2020 because they hoped for one result are today outraged that people in the state of Colorado pursued legal remedies and won a result they hoped to avoid.

So to be clear: The people complaining about the result in Colorado are complaining not about the legal process, but the legal result.

And what is the fix for that?