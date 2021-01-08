The Constitutional and Moral Imperative of Immediate Impeachment

Now, more than ever.

Jim Swift
Jan 8Share

Leading The Bulwark…

The Constitutional and Moral Imperative of Immediate Impeachment

MICHAEL STOKES PAULSEN: The process need not be long and drawn out. And it need not be limited to current officeholders.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Tim Miller on Days of Rage

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to discuss insurrection week, a potential second impeachment, and the GOP's crazy vs. evil paradigm.

Crisis

Eric Edelman joins to discuss the Trump mob’s storming of the Capitol.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Impeachment 2.0 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on why Trump's presidency is disintegrating.

THE TRIAD: It Could Have Been Worse. 🔓

JONATHAN V. LAST: We’ve reached the point where it will be malpractice if House Democrats don’t pass articles of impeachment.

SCREEN TIME: Quibi's Back! Who Cares? 🔓

SONNY BUNCH: [R]oku’s acquisition of Quibi’s library of content is kind of head-scratching. You may remember Quibi as the thing that Jeffrey Katzenberg lit billions of dollars on fire to create, a sort of mobile streaming service that offered ten-minute episodes of things designed to appeal to people standing in lines. 

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark….

Featured Image

Profiles in Courage and Cowardice

SHAY KHATIRI: They’re both from Utah. Both Republican. Both LDS. But Mitt Romney has shown courage and moral clarity that Mike Lee has lacked.

Featured Image

The Crisis Is Not Over. Congress: Get to Work.

JEFFREY K. TULIS: Recommendations for emergency government—including starting impeachment proceedings.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

I am still very mad. I do a podcast for fun with some friends from college that airs on low power FM radio stations. It’s us recreating a college show from KSLU we did 17 years ago. It’s a great way to catch up. Only me and one other panelist work in politics.

This is a very consequential episode.

Barry Rubin is the best. Our senior video editor put himself at personal risk and cut an ad for our cousins at Republicans for the Rule of Law and it’s worth a minute of your time.

Republicans for the Rule of Law @ForTheRuleOfLaw
New Ad: The President Did This. Remove Him Now.

January 8th 2021

5,128 Retweets

bUT MuH eCoNoMiC AnXiEtY! The forgotten woman speaks.

Well, Well, Well, If It Isn't The Predictable Consequences of My Own Actions.

Chad Hedrick @WSAZChadHedrick
#BREAKING WV Delegate Derrick Evans has been taken into federal custody. He’s charged after allegedly entering a restricted area of the US Capitol with rioters Wednesday. A woman saying he was his grandmother came out telling us to leave as he was put in a car. #WSAZ

January 8th 2021

6,579 Retweets

Enjoy prison.

Will Sommer @willsommer
A story in 3 acts

January 8th 2021

466 Retweets

Is this cancel culture? People are getting fired for their actions? Say it ain’t so.

Poor Lindsey Graham... They’re right, though. The people who enabled this are going to deal with this forever.

j.d. durkin @jiveDurkey
“It’s going to be like this forever, wherever you go, for the rest of your life... audit our vote you piece of shit.” Trump supporters continue to harass Sen. Graham at Reagan airport this morning — horrifying new reality in our country

January 8th 2021

2,029 Retweets

Fiona Hill is back:

Alex Thompson @AlexThomp
Trump's former top Russia adviser Fiona Hill doesn't hold back w/ @ErinBanco @swin24 “The president was trying to stage a coup....Just because it failed or didn’t succeed doesn’t mean it wasn’t real.” thedailybeast.com/after-capitol-…

January 8th 2021

3,292 Retweets

Good for American Airlines.

Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 @iheartmindy
Wow. I’m on a plane full of patriots flying from DC to Phoenix and we started chanting “USA” ...and the Captain came on said told us he’d drop us off in Kansas if he had to if we didn’t obey their every single rule. American Airlines is everything but American. @AmericanAir

January 8th 2021

2,481 Retweets

We have met the enemy and he is us.

Frank Luntz @FrankLuntz
I’m currently doing a virtual focus group with all Trump voters. Somehow, they’ve all started yelling at each other. (I haven’t said a word in 5 straight minutes.)

January 8th 2021

549 Retweets

What, me worry? The RNC has learned nothing. Good luck with that, Ronna.

9/11 every day… Watch this.

“If Cruz’s internal compass guided his ambitions, Trump was a lightning storm who made the Texas senator’s needle go screwy.” This Texas Monthly item is worth a few minutes of your time. Not that you needed to learn that Ted Cruz’s internal compass can’t find True North. (Where he was born.)

Somebody alert The First Amendment! Sen. Josh Hawley’s wife had her bio stripped from her BigLaw™ employer’s website. Cancel culture run amuck? No. The very predictable CYA move from people who wanted to distance themselves from people married to government leaders egging on sedition.

Sen. Hawley is a Stanford and Yale educated guy who, like me, attended an elite Jesuit high school, and knows better but spins yarn for the rubes who do not know better. Whether it’s about Sec. 230 or The First Amendment.

Perspective on Tucker…

John Kerr @JohnnyHeatWave
tucker carlson's blm rhetoric makes much more sense paired with video of yesterdays insurrection

January 7th 2021

501 Retweets

Maskholes. A look at our GOP elected officials. I love the guy who says “I’m not trying to get political here” while the Capitol is under siege. Fuck off.

Punchbowl News @PunchbowlNews
🕛Punchbowl Midday: We wrote a few days abgo about concerns about a covid outbreak from maskless Republicans Now we have a video of Republicans in the secure room hanging out maskless, refusing masks bit.ly/2L5Zl1OPunchbowl Midday: January 8, 2021bit.ly

January 8th 2021

357 Retweets

Lastly…. Our friend Tim Alberta has been on fire lately, and his latest dispatch is an absolute must read.

That’s it for me today, friends. Have a great weekend. I’m about to enjoy a feast of Little Caeser’s pizza. It was a long week. Stay safe, and you know how to reach me if you have questions, comments, or observations: swift@thebulwark.com.

If you’re not yet a member of Bulwark+, make it a 2021 resolution:

Join now

If you are (and thank you!) consider gifting membership to someone who might appreciate it.

Give a gift membership

—30—

Share
← PreviousNext →