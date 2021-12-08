Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Happy Wednesday — and it’s already an awfully busy week. Congress is actually passing legislation, and we aren’t going to default on our debt. But let’s start with this moment of legislative brilliance, which is not at all sycophantic, reckless or juvenile:

Then there was this:

Just spit-balling here, but, someone, somewhere might want to turn that into an ad next year…

**

And since we are having a national conversation about guns and parental responsibility in the wake of last week’s school shooting, I thought I’d pass this along:

The Crushing Of Peter Meijer

This whole piece by Tim Alberta is worth your time, but what especially struck me about his profile of Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, is the sheer soul-crushing experience of being a principled Republican in 2021.