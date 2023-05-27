The Data that Determines What We Watch

This still from the movie ‘The Accountant’ is what I imagine the Entertainment Strategy Guy looks like when he gets new Nielsen numbers.

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by the Entertainment Strategy Guy to talk about the state of streaming data. What do we know? What don’t we know? Do movies fare better on streaming after getting a theatrical run? How does the data help determine what we watch? What is the “binge curve”? All that and more on this week’s episode. If you found it illuminating, make sure to sign up for his Substack! And if you enjoyed this episode make sure to share it with a friend!

